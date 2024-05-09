Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 318,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $417.58. The company had a trading volume of 89,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,820. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.