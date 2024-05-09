Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $22.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,694.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,036. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,549.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

