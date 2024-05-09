Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 482,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 348,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 866,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

