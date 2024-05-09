Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 405,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,144. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

