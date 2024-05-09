Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3,395.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 622,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,268,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,450. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

