Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 600 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 487,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

