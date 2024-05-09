Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $36,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

