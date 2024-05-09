Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $467.27. 88,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,296. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

