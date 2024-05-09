Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 1,842,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

