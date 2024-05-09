Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.28. 367,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

