Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $285.34. 29,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,008. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.33 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $266.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

