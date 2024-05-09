boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday.

BOO opened at GBX 35.26 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.05 ($0.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.31. The firm has a market cap of £447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.71 and a beta of 1.76.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

