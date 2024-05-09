boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.53).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on boohoo group
boohoo group Trading Up 0.1 %
boohoo group Company Profile
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.