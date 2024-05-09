BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.79. BRC shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 512,821 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

BRC Stock Up 27.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of BRC by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

