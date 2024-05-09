Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:BCO traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 495,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

