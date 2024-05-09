Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,305.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,125. The company has a market capitalization of $605.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $617.99 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,309.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,158.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

