Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TWOU stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
