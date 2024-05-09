Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $58.44

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

