Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $257.72

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $260.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

