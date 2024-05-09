Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $174.18

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.18.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

