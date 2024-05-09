Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT at $36.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

