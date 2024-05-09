Brokers Offer Predictions for McKesson Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.04. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.86.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $543.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

