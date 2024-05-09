Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAM traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.