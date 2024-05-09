Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Lowered to $44.50 at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 2,641,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Value Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,486,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,028,000 after buying an additional 988,538 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after buying an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

