Bruce Norman Johnson Acquires 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,340.00.
MRE stock opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.68.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
