Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bumble updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Bumble has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

