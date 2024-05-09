Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.52.

Shares of BMBL opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.38 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

