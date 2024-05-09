BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWXT. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 470,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.