Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO John W. Schmidt Sells 25,332 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.