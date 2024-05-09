Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.640–0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.3 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.04.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
