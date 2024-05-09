Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$66.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8168574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

