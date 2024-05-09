Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

