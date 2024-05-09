CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
