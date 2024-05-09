Cardano Price Down 0.7% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $16.09 billion and approximately $526.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.61 or 0.04861305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00055499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,661,660,919 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

