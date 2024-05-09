Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $3.20 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 6,594.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

