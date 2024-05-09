CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

KMX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 484,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,450. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

