CarParts.com’s (PRTS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $2.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 160,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.05. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 660,867 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

