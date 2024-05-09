Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Sells 26,930 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $114.39 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

