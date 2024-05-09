Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $7,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,992,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,147,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
