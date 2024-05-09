Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $7,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,992,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,147,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

