CashBackPro Price Reaches $5.23 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $471.60 million and $584,508.30 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00008433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.86 or 1.00068018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,794 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.04533758 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $424,104.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.