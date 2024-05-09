Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 23,323 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $49,080.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $196,310.40.
- On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
