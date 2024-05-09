Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 23,323 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $49,080.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $196,310.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.