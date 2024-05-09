Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.44. 3,800,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

