Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $55.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 178.5% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,008. The firm has a market cap of $451.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $410.67 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

