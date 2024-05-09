Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

