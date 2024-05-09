Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $536.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELC

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.