Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $536.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
