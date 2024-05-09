Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.95.

Shares of CELH opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

