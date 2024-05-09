Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Trading Down 20.7%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 109,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 86,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.65).

Centaur Media Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

