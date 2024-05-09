Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 195,336 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

