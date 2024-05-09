Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 42394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.