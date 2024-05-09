Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEPU opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

