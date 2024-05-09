Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 22,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,789. The company has a market capitalization of $663.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

